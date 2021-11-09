Fri, November 19, 2021

US gift of 1 million Moderna doses will be in Thailand soon, promises Don

The US has offered to give Thailand a million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine and the Department of Disease Control is getting related documents ready for Cabinet approval, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said on Tuesday.

He said he believes it is the Moderna vaccine and should land in Thailand soon as all the red tape concerning the shipment has been completed in the US.

Recently, the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation and the Private Hospital Association jointly placed an order for 8.6 million doses, of which 1.9 million will be delivered within this year. The first lot of 560,000 doses arrived on November 1.

The mRNA vaccine has been approved as an alternative jab in Thailand.

Published : November 09, 2021

By : THE NATION

