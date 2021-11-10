Upper Thailand gets cooler by 1-3 °C, isolated heavy rains forecast in the South

Meanwhile, the strong northeast monsoon across the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea leads to isolated heavy to very heavy rains in the South. Waves are 2-3 meters high in the Gulf and more than 3 meters high during thundershowers. Residents along the Gulf should beware of inshore surge. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats should keep ashore until November 13.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees and highs of 29-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 8-12 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 17-21 degrees and highs of 29-30 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-14 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees, highs of 29-31 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 22-23 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 28-30 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-26 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 22-23 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department