Thailand recorded 6,978 Covid-19 cases and 62 deaths on Wednesday.

Death toll increased by 62, while 7,697 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,989,473 – 1,873,184 of whom have recovered, 96,463 are still in hospitals and 19,826 have died.

Separately, another 239,164 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 520,475 their second shot and 32,616 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 81,761,062.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 251.56 million on Wednesday, 227.78 million of whom have recovered, 18.7 million are active cases (76,520 in severe condition) and 5.08 million have died (up by 7,619).