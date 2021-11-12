Upper Thailand still cool, heavy rains forecast in the South

Waves are 2-3 meters high in the Gulf and more than 3 meters high during thundershowers. People should beware of the severe condition that may cause flash floods and overflows. Residents along the Gulf should beware of inshore surge. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats should keep ashore until November 13.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather in the morning with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees and highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-15 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 16-21 degrees and highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 11-15 degrees Celsius.

Central: Mostly cloudy and cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 30-34 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with heavy to very heavy rains in many areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 26-32 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with heavy to very heavy rains in many areas; temperature lows of 21-26 degrees, highs of 27-31 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Mostly cloudy; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius.



Source: Thailand Meteorological Department