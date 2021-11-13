Thailand recorded 7,057 Covid-19 cases and 55 deaths on Saturday.

Death toll increased by 55, while 7,393 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,011,331 – 1,895,929 of whom have recovered, 95,413 are still in hospitals and 19,989 have died.

Separately, another 259,689 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 481,230 their second shot and 33,025 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 84,094,565.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 253.24 million on Saturday, 229.02 million of whom have recovered, 19.12 million are active cases (76,945 in severe condition) and 5.1 million have died (up by 7,193).