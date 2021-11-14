Border checkpoints in deep South may reopen from Dec 16

Deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said on Saturday that vaccine rollout in the provinces of Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat has been accelerated, adding that the aim was to deliver at least one jab to more than 60 per cent of the population.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is planning to reopen Sadao checkpoint in Songkhla, Sungai Kolok in Narathiwat, Betong in Yala and Satun’s Wang Prachan checkpoint by December 16 in a bid to improve the tourism sector in the South, Ratchada said.
Published : November 14, 2021
By : THE NATION
