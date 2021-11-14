Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Dr Vilawan Mangklatanakul: First Thai woman to join UN’s International Law Commission

Thailand’s first female candidate, Dr Vilawan Mangklatanakul, was elected on Friday to the 34-member International Law Commission (ILC) for 2023-2027 at the United Nations General Assembly. Vilawan is currently the director-general of the Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs.

The election was conducted during the 76th session assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, the US.

Vilawan, the only female candidate from the Asia-Pacific region, is the first female candidate from Thailand and the first female international lawyer in Asean. She received 162 votes, which came in second among the Asia-Pacific region candidates, and accounted for nearly 85 per cent of all 193 United Nations member states.

Four other women candidates from Kenya, Portugal, Turkey and New Zealand from a total of eight ILC women candidates, have also been elected to the Commission. This milestone has marked a new chapter in the history of the Commission to add diversity and inclusivity in the Commission’s perspective as for the past 74 years, there have been only seven women members.

Vilawan will work with the ILC to consider the key legal issues and develop new international laws that will promote the common interests of the international community, such as the law on climate change.

Related News

Published : November 14, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.