Dr Vilawan Mangklatanakul: First Thai woman to join UN’s International Law Commission

The election was conducted during the 76th session assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, the US.
Vilawan, the only female candidate from the Asia-Pacific region, is the first female candidate from Thailand and the first female international lawyer in Asean. She received 162 votes, which came in second among the Asia-Pacific region candidates, and accounted for nearly 85 per cent of all 193 United Nations member states.
Four other women candidates from Kenya, Portugal, Turkey and New Zealand from a total of eight ILC women candidates, have also been elected to the Commission. This milestone has marked a new chapter in the history of the Commission to add diversity and inclusivity in the Commission’s perspective as for the past 74 years, there have been only seven women members.
Vilawan will work with the ILC to consider the key legal issues and develop new international laws that will promote the common interests of the international community, such as the law on climate change.
Published : November 14, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021