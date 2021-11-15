Thailand recorded 6,343 Covid-19 cases and 45 deaths on Monday.

Death toll increased by 45, while 7,663 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,024,753 – 1,910,509 of whom have recovered, 94,163 are still in hospitals and 20,081 have died.

Separately, another 169,641 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 351,591 their second shot and 23,942 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 85,012,905.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 254.04 million on Monday, 229.71 million of whom have recovered, 19.21 million are active cases (77,491 in severe condition) and 5.12 million have died (up by 4,464).