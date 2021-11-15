Wild monkey moonlights as cowherd in Lopburi

Lampueng, who lives in the farm with her husband and daughter, said in 2019, a troop of wild monkeys from the Khao Som Phot Wildlife Sanctuary showed up in her cornfields to hunt for food. The troop left the farm later, but two monkeys stayed back in the cowshed. She then called the wildlife sanctuary and an officer arrived to take them back.

Four days later, one of the monkeys returned and Lampueng informed the sanctuary again because she was afraid she may be violating the law.

However, the monkey returned the next day and began leading the cow herd. Lampueng said eventually wildlife rangers said she can keep the monkey provided it is not harmed or sold.

The family has named their new pet “Lily”, who has lived with them for two years and is doing her bit to help around the farm.