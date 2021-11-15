Only 8 tourists attracted by Hua Hin’s charms since Nov 1

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Monday that as of November 13, 44,774 people had landed on Thai soil and only 0.12 per cent or 52 individuals had tested positive.
Since the country reopened on November 1, the highest number or 5,256 people arrived on Saturday (November 13). CCSA expects the number of tourists to rise continuously.
Meanwhile, the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Health Office said only eight tourists had travelled to Hua Hin with the Thailand Pass and all of them tested negative.
The province has opened Hua Hin and Nong Khae subdistricts as part of the pilot tourism area.
Thai Spa Association’s president Krod Rojanasatien said the number of tourists arriving was far lower than expected as the process of entering the country is far too complicated, especially with the Thailand Pass. Hence, he said, the authorities should ease problems by making the website faster, shifting to ATK tests and allowing tourists to fly straight to Hua Hin.
Related News
Thailand to reopen tourism hotspots to fully vaccinated visitors from November
Hua Hin zoo to be closed for 15 days as staffers contract Covid
Hua Hin gets ready to welcome tourists from Oct 1
Thai Hotels Association’s vice president Udom Srimaha-chota said bookings, especially among boutique hotels in Hua Hin and Cha-am, were significantly low in November and December compared to last year, especially from European tourists.
Published : November 15, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021