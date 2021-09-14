Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Hua Hin zoo to be closed for 15 days as staffers contract Covid

Prachuap Khiri Khan Governor Phallop Singhaseni has ordered a temporary closure of Hua Hin Safari open zoo in Thabtai subdistrict for 15 days, from September 12 to 26, to curb the spread of Covid-19 after 35 zoo staff tested positive.

Of the 35, 18 are animal caretakers, according to the zoo’s report.

Phallop, who also chairs the province’s communicable disease committee, told the public health office to test and isolate people in the high-risk group who had close contact with staffers, as well as disinfect the zoo and nearby areas.

“People who have been to the zoo from August 4-11 should stay in self-isolation from other family members for 14 days,” he added. “Should you have symptoms like fever, difficulty in breathing or fatigue, please go to a nearby hospital to receive testing immediately.”

Prachuap Khiri Khan reported 39 new cases on Monday, with cumulative cases in the province at 9,105 patients, 8,338 of whom have already been cured and discharged.

The province has reported several cluster cases including the Hua Hin Safari cluster (35 people), a luxury hotel cluster (23 people), and a shrimp farm cluster (15 people).

