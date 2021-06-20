Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Wild elephant bulldozes his way into house in Hua Hin

Pictures and a video clip of a wild elephant breaking into a house in Prachuap Khiri Khan province went viral among netizens on Sunday.

Rachadawan Phungprasopporn, the house owner, said on Facebook that the elephant used to come to her house in Hua Hin district every day for food.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and other government agencies in the province are currently holding discussions on compensating the house owner for damage.

"Initially, government agencies will repair the victim's house as soon as possible," the department said.

 

Wild elephant bulldozes his way into house in Hua Hin

The department added that officials have created awareness on ways to prevent dangers to villagers from elephants in the area.

Wild elephant bulldozes his way into house in Hua Hin

Published : June 20, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.