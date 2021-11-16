Morning fog forecast in upper Thailand, isolated heavy rains in the South

The weak northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf of Thailand and the South, bringing isolated heavy rains to the South. People in these areas should beware of the severe condition. Waves are 1-2 meters high in the Gulf and about 2 meters high during thundershowers.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather and fog in the morning with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 20-22 degrees and highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-15 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool weather and fog in the morning with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 19-22 degrees and highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 12-15 degrees Celsius.

Central: Fog in the morning with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

East: Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 29-33 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department