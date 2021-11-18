Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

38 prisons reopen for family visits, eight more to follow suit by December

Some 38 prisons across the country have reopened for family visits since November 12 and eight more will reopen by the end of November, Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin said on Thursday.

The remaining 97 will gradually open from December 1 while waiting to totally eliminate Covid-19 outbreaks, and in the process improve their ventilation systems and upgrade visitor rooms to meet the latest health standards.

Those wishing to visit inmates need to register in advance online or by telephone.

They will be allowed visits of no more than 1 hour at a time, depending on the management capabilities of each prison.

Related News

Published : November 18, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.