38 prisons reopen for family visits, eight more to follow suit by December

The remaining 97 will gradually open from December 1 while waiting to totally eliminate Covid-19 outbreaks, and in the process improve their ventilation systems and upgrade visitor rooms to meet the latest health standards.
Those wishing to visit inmates need to register in advance online or by telephone.
They will be allowed visits of no more than 1 hour at a time, depending on the management capabilities of each prison.
Published : November 18, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021