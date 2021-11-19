Fri, November 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

The National Digital Economics and Society Committee has approved plans to develop a platform that supports the compliance of the Personal Data Protection Act. The platform will also make government services available online for Thai digital start-ups.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who chaired the meeting on Thursday, said the new government platform will help ease the overall financial burden on the state sector. It will also make online transactions more secure and bolster the development of a digital economy, the premier said.

“The implementation will be divided into two phases. The first phase will take 18 months and will focus on the development and promotion of the platform. Training will also be provided to 2,000 personnel from 200 government agencies. The second phase will promote and evaluate the use of the platform in the private sector,” Prayut said.

The committee has also agreed to task the Digital Economy Promotion Agency with setting up a digital service account registration system for digital start-ups and providers. The digital service accounts will be linked with state mechanisms, such as tax policies, to broaden services provided to Thai digital entrepreneurs.

Published : November 19, 2021

By : THE NATION

