Cool weather and morning fog in upper Thailand, less rains in the South

Morning fog in the upper country and cool in the North and the Northeast. Isolated rains are possible in the lower Northeast, the East and the Central, the department predicted.
All transport should proceed with caution in foggy areas.
The department added that less rain is likely in the South as the weak northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf of Thailand and the South.
The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:
North: Morning cool with fog. Isolated light rains; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-36 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-16 degrees Celsius.
Northeast: Morning cool with fog. Isolated rains in the lower part; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 34-35 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 13-17 degrees Celsius.
Central: Cloudy with isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 34-36 °C.
East: Cloudy with isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 33-36 °C; waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-34 °C; waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-33 °C; waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cloudy with isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 26-27 degrees Celsius, highs of 33-36 °C.
Published : November 21, 2021
By : THE NATION
