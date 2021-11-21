Cool weather and morning fog in upper Thailand, less rains in the South

The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:

North: Morning cool with fog. Isolated light rains; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-36 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-16 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Morning cool with fog. Isolated rains in the lower part; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 34-35 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 13-17 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cloudy with isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 34-36 °C.

East: Cloudy with isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 33-36 °C; waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.

South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-34 °C; waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-33 °C; waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cloudy with isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 26-27 degrees Celsius, highs of 33-36 °C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department