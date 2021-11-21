Sun, November 21, 2021

in-focus

Thailand recorded 7,006 Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths on Sunday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Sunday (November 21) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 7,006 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 771 of whom have been found in prisons.

Death toll increased by 29, while 7,591 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,064,581 – 1,956,923 of whom have recovered, 87,271 are still in hospitals and 20,387 have died.

Separately, another 173,934 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 265,136 their second shot and 33,574 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 88,803,596.


According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 257.42 million on Sunday, 232.36 million of whom have recovered, 19.9 million are active cases (79,361 in severe condition) and 5.16 million have died (up by 5,669).
 
Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 48.55 million, followed by India with 34.5 million, Brazil with 22.01 million, the UK with 9.8 million and Russia with 9.29 million.

Related News

Published : November 21, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Plan for trains to chug past Hualamphong from Tuesday angers Bangkok commuters

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Even sleeping can pay nowadays

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Wildlife rangers on lookout for stray elephants after one electrocuted to death in Prachinburi

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Khon Kaen police arrest man over Saturday gold shop heist

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Latest News

Plan for trains to chug past Hualamphong from Tuesday angers Bangkok commuters

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Buriram United wow fans with sensational win

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Even sleeping can pay nowadays

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Wildlife rangers on lookout for stray elephants after one electrocuted to death in Prachinburi

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.