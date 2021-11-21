Thailand recorded 7,006 Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths on Sunday

Death toll increased by 29, while 7,591 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,064,581 – 1,956,923 of whom have recovered, 87,271 are still in hospitals and 20,387 have died.
Separately, another 173,934 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 265,136 their second shot and 33,574 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 88,803,596.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 257.42 million on Sunday, 232.36 million of whom have recovered, 19.9 million are active cases (79,361 in severe condition) and 5.16 million have died (up by 5,669).
Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 48.55 million, followed by India with 34.5 million, Brazil with 22.01 million, the UK with 9.8 million and Russia with 9.29 million.
Published : November 21, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 21, 2021
Published : Nov 21, 2021
Published : Nov 21, 2021
Published : Nov 21, 2021
Published : Nov 21, 2021
Published : Nov 21, 2021
Published : Nov 21, 2021
Published : Nov 21, 2021