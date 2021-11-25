Suicide risk rate for Thais increases 10-fold amid Covid situation

She said that similar to global suicide rates, the risk would gradually increase in six months after each crisis and peak within a year. Therefore, during this one-year period from August 2021 to 2022, the matter needs close monitoring in a bid to reduce the risk of suicide.

Amporn suggested that suicidal thoughts can be eased by taking time to carefully process one’s thoughts and avoid the use of drugs or alcohol consumption. The person at risk needs to gain confidence, with hope that the situation will become better, while seeking help and advice from family or friends if needed.

“The DMH is expanding its 1323 call centre to provide help to those in need. The Vaccine Jai campaign, launched in April, is a mental health assessment tool that aims to evaluate risks and provide guidelines for pandemic-related mental health issues,” she added.

Related news: