Thu, November 25, 2021

in-focus

Suicide risk rate for Thais increases 10-fold amid Covid situation

Thais tend to have higher stress, especially during the latest Covid-19 wave, while the suicide risk rate has risen 10 times compared to last year, the Department of Mental Health (DMH) said on Wednesday.

The department is accelerating its move to reduce suicide risk by promoting the “Vaccine Jai” (Mental Vaccine) campaign.

DMH director-general Dr Amporn Benjapolpitak said during Wednesday’s virtual seminar “Decoding Innovations for Mental Vaccines in the Community 2021” – which was piloted in a prototype area covering four provinces: Lamphun, Kalasin, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Nakhon Sawan – that the risk of suicidal thoughts since August has increased to 7-8 per cent from 0.7-0.8 per cent during the same period last year.

She said that similar to global suicide rates, the risk would gradually increase in six months after each crisis and peak within a year. Therefore, during this one-year period from August 2021 to 2022, the matter needs close monitoring in a bid to reduce the risk of suicide.

Amporn suggested that suicidal thoughts can be eased by taking time to carefully process one’s thoughts and avoid the use of drugs or alcohol consumption. The person at risk needs to gain confidence, with hope that the situation will become better, while seeking help and advice from family or friends if needed.

“The DMH is expanding its 1323 call centre to provide help to those in need. The Vaccine Jai campaign, launched in April, is a mental health assessment tool that aims to evaluate risks and provide guidelines for pandemic-related mental health issues,” she added.

Related news:

Suicide risk rate for Thais increases 10-fold amid Covid situation

Related News

Published : November 25, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Suphan Buri shrimp farmers hit govt agencies with 210 lawsuits over flooding

Published : Nov 25, 2021

184 illegal Myanmar migrants arrested while crossing border in Tak

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Russell Crowe misses ‘amazing’ Thai restaurants, street markets

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Anutin worried that bars, restaurants serving booze could be Covid hotspots

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Latest News

GPC Consortium signs PPP contract for Laem Chabang Port Phase III Project

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Everything you need to know about traveling to Thailand

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Suphan Buri shrimp farmers hit govt agencies with 210 lawsuits over flooding

Published : Nov 25, 2021

184 illegal Myanmar migrants arrested while crossing border in Tak

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.