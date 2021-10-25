Break the silence on mental health in Thailand with UNICEF’s Every Day is Mind Day

UNICEF is launching its Every Day is Mind Day campaign nationwide to normalise conversations about mental health for young people aged 10-24 and caregivers in Thailand. The three-month campaign is led by celebrity influencers discussing their everyday emotions and steps they take to cope and will kickstart honest conversations on mental health awareness and how to help yourself and loved ones.
The campaign features unique augmented reality filters to encourage sharing everyday emotions on social media, as well as partnerships and Facebook Live talks with social media influencers, mental health experts, private sector, educational networks and youth-led organisations.
"Young people are left feeling afraid, lonely, anxious and concerned for their future in the second year of Covid-19, but far too many do not have the tools to cope with their feelings and do not seek help because of the stigma around mental health challenges,” said Kyungsun Kim, UNICEF Representative for Thailand. "Our campaign Every Day is Mind Day is an opportunity for young people and caregivers to talk openly, learn how to cope and get professional help as well as support their loved ones – because mental health is just as critical as physical health.”
A UNICEF-led survey conducted last year found that 7 in 10 children and young people reported poorer mental health due to the impact of Covid-19 on their lives. But they fear burdening others with their problems and lack the knowledge and access to services to seek support. According to the Department of Mental Health’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Rajanagarindra Institute, there are only 200 psychiatrists specialising in child and adolescent mental health in Thailand for an adolescent population of 8.7 million.
To help improve mental health literacy, the campaign’s downloadable toolkits will inform young people and caregivers about mental well-being, tips for coping with complicated feelings and ways to support others.
The campaign follows the recent release of UNICEF’s flagship report The State of the World’s Children 2021. The report finds that at least 1 in 7 children around the world have been directly affected by lockdowns and warns that they could suffer from the impact of Covid-19 on their mental health and well-being for years to come. Last year’s The Sound of Happiness campaign by UNICEF, the Department of Mental Health and JOOX encouraged children and young people in Thailand to speak up about their mental health challenges and seek support.
“UNICEF is determined to help end stigma and improve access to and investment in mental health information and services, through working with the government, civil society, private sector and young people now and in the years to come,” said Kim.
More information on Everyday is Mind Day: www.unicef.or.th/mindday
Hero video TH
Hero video EN-sub
Published : October 25, 2021
