Break the silence on mental health in Thailand with UNICEF’s Every Day is Mind Day

The campaign features unique augmented reality filters to encourage sharing everyday emotions on social media, as well as partnerships and Facebook Live talks with social media influencers, mental health experts, private sector, educational networks and youth-led organisations.

"Young people are left feeling afraid, lonely, anxious and concerned for their future in the second year of Covid-19, but far too many do not have the tools to cope with their feelings and do not seek help because of the stigma around mental health challenges,” said Kyungsun Kim, UNICEF Representative for Thailand. "Our campaign Every Day is Mind Day is an opportunity for young people and caregivers to talk openly, learn how to cope and get professional help as well as support their loved ones – because mental health is just as critical as physical health.”

A UNICEF-led survey conducted last year found that 7 in 10 children and young people reported poorer mental health due to the impact of Covid-19 on their lives. But they fear burdening others with their problems and lack the knowledge and access to services to seek support. According to the Department of Mental Health’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Rajanagarindra Institute, there are only 200 psychiatrists specialising in child and adolescent mental health in Thailand for an adolescent population of 8.7 million.

To help improve mental health literacy, the campaign’s downloadable toolkits will inform young people and caregivers about mental well-being, tips for coping with complicated feelings and ways to support others.