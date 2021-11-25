Ten provinces get flood, landslide risk warning

The following provinces have been instructed to watch out for flooding and landslides from November 26 to 30:

- Chumphon

- Surat Thani

- Nakhon Si Thammarat

- Phatthalung

- Songkhla

- Ranong

- Trang

- Pattani

- Yala

- Narathiwat

Large and medium-sized reservoirs with more than 80 per cent of water are likely to witness overflows.

Officials have been asked to watch for water overflowing their banks and flooding lowlands around estuaries as the sea level will rise about 0.5-1 metre – higher than normal.