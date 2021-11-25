Thu, November 25, 2021

Ten provinces get flood, landslide risk warning

The National Water Command has found that there are still flood and landslide risk areas in the South, with heavy rains continuing to batter many areas.

The following provinces have been instructed to watch out for flooding and landslides from November 26 to 30:

- Chumphon

- Surat Thani

- Nakhon Si Thammarat

- Phatthalung

- Songkhla

- Ranong

- Trang

- Pattani

- Yala

- Narathiwat

Large and medium-sized reservoirs with more than 80 per cent of water are likely to witness overflows.

Officials have been asked to watch for water overflowing their banks and flooding lowlands around estuaries as the sea level will rise about 0.5-1 metre – higher than normal.

Published : November 25, 2021

By : THE NATION

