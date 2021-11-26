Fri, November 26, 2021

in-focus

Flash floods and overflows warned in the South due to heavy rains

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Friday (November 26) that the rather strong high-pressure system covers upper Thailand, resulting in cool weather and strong winds in the areas.

The monsoon trough lies across the lower South while the strengthening northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf of Thailand. Isolated heavy to very heavy rains are possible in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun. People in the South should beware of the severe condition and rain accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows. Waves are about 2 meters high in the Gulf of Thailand and over 3 meters high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution. 

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 19-22 degrees and highs of 28-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-15 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 16-20 degrees and highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 11-14 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-29 degrees, highs of 26-32 degrees Celsius; waves 2 meters high and over 2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 27-31 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 22-23 degrees, highs of 30-31 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Related News

Published : November 26, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Chinese, Thai businesses tap into opportunities in closer China-ASEAN cooperation

Published : Nov 26, 2021

Govt to buy 30 million doses of Pfizer vaccine as booster shots

Published : Nov 26, 2021

Thailand recorded 6,559 Covid-19 cases and 64 deaths on Friday.

Published : Nov 26, 2021

Don: It’s not a bad thing that Thailand was not invited to global Democracy Summit

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Latest News

Denice Zamboanga Picks Close Friend Stamp Fairtex to Beat Ritu Phogat in Grand Prix Final

Published : Nov 26, 2021

UK coronavirus cases top 10 mln amid concerns over new variant

Published : Nov 26, 2021

Iraq says 617 stranded migrants evacuated from Belarus

Published : Nov 26, 2021

U.S. COVID-19 vaccination uneven, high rates among federal personnel

Published : Nov 26, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.