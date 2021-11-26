Flash floods and overflows warned in the South due to heavy rains

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 19-22 degrees and highs of 28-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-15 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 16-20 degrees and highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 11-14 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-29 degrees, highs of 26-32 degrees Celsius; waves 2 meters high and over 2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 27-31 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 22-23 degrees, highs of 30-31 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department