Flash floods and overflows warned in the South due to heavy rains

The monsoon trough lies across the lower South while the strengthening northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf of Thailand. Isolated heavy to very heavy rains are possible in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun. People in the South should beware of the severe condition and rain accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows. Waves are about 2 meters high in the Gulf of Thailand and over 3 meters high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool weather with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 19-22 degrees and highs of 28-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-15 degrees Celsius.
Northeast: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 16-20 degrees and highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 11-14 degrees Celsius.
Central: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.
East: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.
South (east coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-29 degrees, highs of 26-32 degrees Celsius; waves 2 meters high and over 2 meters during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 27-31 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 22-23 degrees, highs of 30-31 degrees Celsius.
Published : November 26, 2021
By : THE NATION
