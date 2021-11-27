Asean reported over 29,000 new Covid-19 cases on Friday

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said on Friday that travellers from Thailand, Cambodia, Fiji, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Turkey will be able to enter Singapore quarantine-free from the middle of next month, with the launch of six new vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs).

Travellers from Thailand may enter Singapore under the VTL from December 14. While those from Cambodia, Fiji, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Turkey may enter Singapore under the VTL from December 16. They still need to pass the Covid-19 testing upon arrival.

Meanwhile, Singapore will classify Austria, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Liechtenstein and Slovakia as Category III countries on December 1 due to worsening situation in these six European countries.

On November 25, some 700,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), and other medical equipment worth 10 million yuans (52 million baht) were donated by the Chinese government to the Lao counterpart to support anti-Covid-19 efforts in the Lao PDR.

The vaccine and the medical equipment will be distributed to five northern provinces namely Bokeo, Oudomxay, Luang Namtha, Phongsaly and Luang Prabang. Throughout November Laos has received over 2.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from China through donation.

