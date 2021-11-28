Morning cool and strong winds in upper Thailand, isolated heavy rains in the lower South

The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:

North: Morning cool with isolated light rain; temperature lows of 17-21 degrees Celsius, highs of 26-33 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 7-15 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold with strong winds. Isolated light rain mostly in the lower part; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees Celsius, highs of 29-32 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 11-14 degrees Celsius.

Central: Morning cool with strong winds; temperature lows of 19-21 degrees Celsius, highs of 29-32 °C.

East: Morning cool with strong winds. Isolated light rain; temperature lows of 19-23 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-32 °C; waves 1-2 metres high and about 2 metres offshore.

South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 28-30 °C; waves about 2 metres high and above 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 28-31 °C; waves 1-2 metres high and about 2 metres offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Morning cool with strong wind; temperature lows of 21-22 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-32 °C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department