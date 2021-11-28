Morning cool and strong winds in upper Thailand, isolated heavy rains in the lower South

Isolated heavy rains are possible in the lower South. People in the area should beware of the severe condition and its accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows.
The moderates wind and waves about 2 metres high in the Gulf of Thailand and above 2 metres high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershower areas.
The rather strong high-pressure system still covers upper Thailand. Morning cool and strong winds are forecast in the areas. People should keep healthy due to the variable weather.
The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:
North: Morning cool with isolated light rain; temperature lows of 17-21 degrees Celsius, highs of 26-33 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 7-15 degrees Celsius.
Northeast: Cool to cold with strong winds. Isolated light rain mostly in the lower part; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees Celsius, highs of 29-32 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 11-14 degrees Celsius.
Central: Morning cool with strong winds; temperature lows of 19-21 degrees Celsius, highs of 29-32 °C.
East: Morning cool with strong winds. Isolated light rain; temperature lows of 19-23 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-32 °C; waves 1-2 metres high and about 2 metres offshore.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 28-30 °C; waves about 2 metres high and above 2 metres during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 28-31 °C; waves 1-2 metres high and about 2 metres offshore.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Morning cool with strong wind; temperature lows of 21-22 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-32 °C.
Published : November 27, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 28, 2021
Published : Nov 28, 2021
Published : Nov 28, 2021
Published : Nov 28, 2021
Published : Nov 28, 2021
Published : Nov 28, 2021
Published : Nov 28, 2021
Published : Nov 28, 2021