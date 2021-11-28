Thailand recorded 5,854 Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths on Sunday

Separately, another 196,879 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 226,412 their second shot and 43,949 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 92,125,296.



According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 261.37 million on Sunday, 236.06 million of whom have recovered, 20.1 million are active cases (83,148 in severe condition) and 5.21 million have died (up by 5,384).



Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 49.07 million, followed by India with 34.57 million, Brazil with 22.07 million, the UK with 10.11 million and Russia with 9.53 million.