Sun, November 28, 2021

in-focus

Thailand recorded 5,854 Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths on Sunday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Sunday (November 28) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 5,854 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 457 of whom have been found in prisons.

Death toll increased by 30, while 6,354 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,106,813 – 2,006,856 of whom have recovered, 79,250 are still in hospitals and 20,707 have died.

Separately, another 196,879 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 226,412 their second shot and 43,949 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 92,125,296.


According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 261.37 million on Sunday, 236.06 million of whom have recovered, 20.1 million are active cases (83,148 in severe condition) and 5.21 million have died (up by 5,384).
 
Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 49.07 million, followed by India with 34.57 million, Brazil with 22.07 million, the UK with 10.11 million and Russia with 9.53 million.

Related News

Published : November 28, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Most Thais burdened by huge credit card bills, survey finds

Published : Nov 28, 2021

Bangkokians race to collect trash from Chatuchak canals, model may be applied to other parts of city

Published : Nov 28, 2021

Trains will keep pulling up at Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong, SRT promises

Published : Nov 28, 2021

Thai labs may need to change system of genome decoding to spot Omicron strain

Published : Nov 28, 2021

Latest News

Pattaya’s Nong Nooch Garden comes up with yearend bonanza for visitors

Published : Nov 28, 2021

Most Thais burdened by huge credit card bills, survey finds

Published : Nov 28, 2021

Siam Makro’s Lotus’s buyout pushes business liquidations in Thailand up by 31% in Oct

Published : Nov 28, 2021

Bangkokians race to collect trash from Chatuchak canals, model may be applied to other parts of city

Published : Nov 28, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.