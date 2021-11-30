Tue, November 30, 2021

Cool to cold weather forecast in upper Thailand, isolated heavy rains in the South

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Tuesday (November 30) that the rather strong high-pressure system covers upper Thailand. Cool to cold weather in the morning and strong winds are forecast in the areas. Meanwhile, the rather strong northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf and the South. Continuous rainfall is likely in the lower South with heavy to very heavy rains in some areas. People should beware of the severe condition and rain accumulation that may cause overflows and flash floods.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand are 2-3 meters high and more than 3 meters high during thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, while and small boats should keep ashore until December 2.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather in the morning; temperature lows of 15-20 degrees and highs of 27-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 4-12 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with strong winds and isolated light rains; temperature lows of 15-21 degrees and highs of 28-30 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-14 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds and isolated light rains; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees, highs of 28-32 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds and isolated light rains; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 27-31 degrees Celsius; waves 2 meters high and over 2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 28-31 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 26-29 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds and isolated light rains; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 29-32 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : November 30, 2021

By : THE NATION

