Thailand recorded 4,306 Covid-19 cases and 37 deaths on Tuesday.

Death toll increased by 37, while 6,407 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,115,872 – 2,019,428 of whom have recovered, 75,673 are still in hospitals and 20,771 have died.

Separately, another 110,870 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 157,133 their second shot and 29,970 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 92,658,390.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 262.43 million on Tuesday, 236.99 million of whom have recovered, 20.22 million are active cases (84,369 in severe condition) and 5.22 million have died (up by 5,392).