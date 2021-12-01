Tue, December 07, 2021

Upper Thailand gets colder by 1-3 degrees, isolated heavy rains in the South

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Wednesday (December 1) that the rather strong high-pressure system covers upper Thailand while another rather strong high-pressure system from China extends to cover the upper Laos and Northeast of Thailand. Cool to cold weather in the morning and strong winds are forecast in the areas, with a drop in temperature by 1-3 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the rather strong northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf and the South. Heavy rains are likely over the middle and the lower parts of the South. People should beware of the severe condition and rain accumulation that may cause overflows and flash floods. 

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand are 2-3 meters high and more than 3 meters high during thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, while and small boats should keep ashore until December 2.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather in the morning; temperature lows of 14-19 degrees and highs of 27-31 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 6-12 degrees Celsius with frost in some areas.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 14-18 degrees and highs of 27-29 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-14 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 21-22 degrees, highs of 28-31 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 29-32 degrees Celsius; waves 2 meters high and over 2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 28-31 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters during thundershowers.
 

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 26-32 degrees Celsius; waves 2 meters high and over 2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 29-31 degrees Celsius.
 

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : December 01, 2021

By : THE NATION

