Thailand recorded 4,886 Covid-19 cases and 43 deaths on Wednesday.

Death toll increased by 43, while 6,326 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,120,758 – 2,025,754 of whom have recovered, 74,190 are still in hospitals and 20,814 have died.

Separately, another 233,654 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 274,665 their second shot and 64,754 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 93,231,463.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 263.06 million on Wednesday, 237.54 million of whom have recovered, 20.29 million are active cases (84,759 in severe condition) and 5.23 million have died (up by 7,617).