Cool to cold weather in upper Thailand, less rains in the South

The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:

North: Cool to cold with light fog and a slight increase in temperature; temperature lows of 12-16 degrees Celsius, highs of 26-30 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 4-11 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold with strong winds and an increase in temperature by 1-2 °C; temperature lows of 11-18 degrees Celsius, highs of 27-29 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 6-13 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool with strong winds and an increase in temperature by 1-2 °C; temperature lows of 16-20 degrees Celsius, highs of 28-30 °C.

East: Cool with strong winds and an increase in temperature by 1-2 °C; temperature lows of 19-23 degrees Celsius, highs of 28-30 °C; waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.

South (east coast): Cool with strong winds; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 28-31 °C; waves 1-2 metres high and about 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-33 °C; waves 1-2 metres high and about 2 metres offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool with strong winds and an increase in temperature by 1-2 °C; temperature lows of 20-21 degrees Celsius, highs of 28-30 °C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department