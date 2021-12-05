Cool to cold weather in upper Thailand, less rains in the South

The mountaintops are likely in the North cold to very cold with isolated frost a minimum temperature in range of 4-11 °C. The mountaintops are likely in the Northeast cold to very cold a minimum temperature in range of 6-13 °C. People should keep healthy due to the variable weather.
The weak northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf and the South. Less rain and isolated thundershowers are likely in the South.
The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:
North: Cool to cold with light fog and a slight increase in temperature; temperature lows of 12-16 degrees Celsius, highs of 26-30 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 4-11 degrees Celsius.
Northeast: Cool to cold with strong winds and an increase in temperature by 1-2 °C; temperature lows of 11-18 degrees Celsius, highs of 27-29 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 6-13 degrees Celsius.
Central: Cool with strong winds and an increase in temperature by 1-2 °C; temperature lows of 16-20 degrees Celsius, highs of 28-30 °C.
East: Cool with strong winds and an increase in temperature by 1-2 °C; temperature lows of 19-23 degrees Celsius, highs of 28-30 °C; waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.
South (east coast): Cool with strong winds; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 28-31 °C; waves 1-2 metres high and about 2 metres during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-33 °C; waves 1-2 metres high and about 2 metres offshore.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool with strong winds and an increase in temperature by 1-2 °C; temperature lows of 20-21 degrees Celsius, highs of 28-30 °C.
Published : December 04, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 06, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021