Pink Line monorail begins first day of testing

The MRT Pink Line, to operate on the Khae Rai-Minburi route, started tests on Thursday from the Minburi Maintenance Centre to Bang Chan Station.

Construction of the monorail is 82 per cent complete, with 83 per cent of civil work finished and 80 per cent of the electric train operation system ready.

The Pink line is expected to open in 2022 on the Chaeng Wattana Government Complex-Minburi section first, except for Nopparat Ratchathani Station.

Its other two sections – Chonburi-Chaeng Wattana and Khae Rai-Nonthaburi Civic Centre – will open later.

Published : December 09, 2021

By : THE NATION

