Morning cool and light fog in upper Thailand, less rain and isolated thundershowers in the lower South

Morning cool to cold and light fog are forecast in the Northeast. Morning cool and light fog are forecast in the North, the Central and the East regions.
On the North and the Northeast mountaintops, cold to very cold weather is forecast in the North and cold weather is forecast in the Northeast.
"People over upper Thailand should keep healthy due to the variable weather and should be careful of poor visibility," the department said.
"Farmers in the upper North should prepare for crop’s damage due to isolated light rains."
The northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf and the South is weakening. Less rain and isolated thundershowers are likely in the lower South.
The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:
North: Cool and fog in the morning. Isolated light rain in the upper part; temperature lows of 16-19 degrees Celsius, highs of 29-33 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 7-14 degrees Celsius.
Northeast: Cool to cold and light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 12-16 degrees Celsius, highs of 26-30 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 4-11 degrees Celsius.
Central: Cool and light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 19-21 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-33 °C.
East: Cool and light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 19-23 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-32 °C; waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.
South (east coast): Partly cloudy with cool in the morning in the upper part, isolated thundershowers in the lower part; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 29-32 °C; waves 1-2 metres high.
South (west coast): Partly cloudy; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-33 °C; waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy. Cool and light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-33 °C.
Published : December 11, 2021
By : THE NATION
