Morning cool and light fog in upper Thailand, less rain and isolated thundershowers in the lower South

Morning cool to cold and light fog are forecast in the Northeast. Morning cool and light fog are forecast in the North, the Central and the East regions.

On the North and the Northeast mountaintops, cold to very cold weather is forecast in the North and cold weather is forecast in the Northeast.

"People over upper Thailand should keep healthy due to the variable weather and should be careful of poor visibility," the department said.

"Farmers in the upper North should prepare for crop’s damage due to isolated light rains."

The northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf and the South is weakening. Less rain and isolated thundershowers are likely in the lower South.