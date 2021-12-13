Cool to cold weather with morning fog in upper Thailand, less rains in the South

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon across the Gulf and the South is weakening and leads to less rains and isolated thundershowers of the lower South.

The department also mentioned that another high-pressure system over upper Vietnam and Laos is expected to move to the Northeast of Thailand by today. In the next few days it will cause the temperature to drop by 1-3 °C in the North and the Northeast and 1-2 °C in the Central and the East.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather with fog in the morning; temperature lows of 16-19 degrees and highs of 29-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 7-14 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 15-19 degrees and highs of 29-31 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 8-15 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 18-22 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 22-23 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius.



Source: Thailand Meteorological Department