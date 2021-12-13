Mon, December 13, 2021

Body positive Anchilee congratulates new Miss Universe

Miss Universe Thailand Anchilee Scott-Kemmis tweeted a message congratulating her Indian counterpart, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, for winning the Miss Universe 2021 crown on Sunday night in Israel.

The tweet read: “Congratulations to our new Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz. You will be nothing short of amazing!”

Anchilee followed up with another tweet with the hashtag #RealSizeBeauty, saying she will continue battling for “real size” beauty.

Apart from the fact that the Thai-Australian beauty queen did not make it to the top-16 round on Sunday, her fans were also disappointed that she did not get to show off her final evening gown.

The gown for the final round was designed by Thai atelier Valentier and inspired by the traditional Thai garland and the iconic Temple of Dawn.

Published : December 13, 2021

By : THE NATION

