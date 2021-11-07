Thailand’s ‘Woman of Steel’ gets ready to battle for Miss Universe crown

The dress is made of thin ropes wound tightly in spirals with metallic embellishments wrapped around the fists and body.

Jaturon said the word “kard” represents Thai people’s strong willpower and the strength of the nation. This year’s national costume is not just elegant and magnificent, but also depicts the power of women as they march on the road to victory, he added.

The costume, which was chosen on Saturday by Miss Universe Thailand organisers TPN Global, has social media buzzing with positive comments.

