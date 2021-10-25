Thai-Australian beauty Anchilee crowned Miss Universe Thailand

After being crowned, Anchilee happily told reporters she was proud to represent Thai women and was grateful for all the support.

“Since participating in the contest, I have been proud to represent women. I am not worried about being bullied due to my figure. The question part of the pageant did not scare me as I always respond with honesty. I believe my willpower and sincerity won me the crown. The best part is that I can make my parents proud,” Anchilee said.

When asked about being ready to compete on the world stage in December at the Miss Universe 2021 pageant in Eilat city, Israel, Anchilee voiced confidence that she is ready, but would like the improve her stage walk.

The new beauty queen said she has less than three weeks to prepare, but is confident of her ability to bring the prestigious international crown home.

