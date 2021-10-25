Mon, October 25, 2021

in-focus

Thai-Australian beauty Anchilee crowned Miss Universe Thailand

It was allure, grace, charm, style and "willpower": an overjoyed Anchilee Scott Kemmis overcame stiff competition to proudly walk away with the Miss Universe Thailand 2021 title on Sunday. She now hopes to repeat her success in Israel in December by bagging the coveted Miss Universe 2021 crown.

The Miss Universe Thailand 2021 finalé was held at Pattaya’s Nong Nooch Tropical Garden on Sunday night.

Anchilee Scott Kemmis, a 22-year-old Thai-Australian beauty who won the hearts of judges and Thais, was crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2021. Thai-African Tharina Botes was the runner-up while Nanthiya Suwansawaeng was placed third.

Thai-Australian beauty Anchilee crowned Miss Universe Thailand

After being crowned, Anchilee happily told reporters she was proud to represent Thai women and was grateful for all the support.

“Since participating in the contest, I have been proud to represent women. I am not worried about being bullied due to my figure. The question part of the pageant did not scare me as I always respond with honesty. I believe my willpower and sincerity won me the crown. The best part is that I can make my parents proud,” Anchilee said.

Thai-Australian beauty Anchilee crowned Miss Universe Thailand

When asked about being ready to compete on the world stage in December at the Miss Universe 2021 pageant in Eilat city, Israel, Anchilee voiced confidence that she is ready, but would like the improve her stage walk.

The new beauty queen said she has less than three weeks to prepare, but is confident of her ability to bring the prestigious international crown home.

Related news:

Thai-Australian beauty Anchilee crowned Miss Universe Thailand

Related News

Published : October 25, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Foreign Ministry refuses Thammasat Uni request on coordinating Moderna import

Published : Oct 25, 2021

Ministry seeks Bt100-million budget to hire Lalisa, others for grand NY countdown

Published : Oct 25, 2021

Commerce Ministry vows action against firms exporting used rubber gloves after CNN probe

Published : Oct 25, 2021

Artful thief enters store through roof, disappears with THB10 million in gold

Published : Oct 25, 2021

Latest News

Foreign Ministry refuses Thammasat Uni request on coordinating Moderna import

Published : Oct 25, 2021

Business transition in the digital era - Bluebik CEO | The Nation Talk EP. 17

Published : Oct 25, 2021

Together for Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games Together for a Shared Future

Published : Oct 25, 2021

Break the silence on mental health in Thailand with UNICEF’s Every Day is Mind Day

Published : Oct 25, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.