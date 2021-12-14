20 students detained in Chaiyaphum for brawl over flirtatious message

“Students from another college parked their motorcycles outside the campus began fighting a group from the Chaiyaphum College,” a witness said, adding that some students had also pulled out knives.

One of the detainees reportedly pleaded guilty, saying the brawl was sparked by a flirtatious message posted on his girlfriend’s Facebook page by a student from the Chaiyaphum College of Agriculture and Technology.

They denied the brawl had been inspired by the recently released film “4 Kings”, which documents clashes between vocational students in the 1990s. The film is in theatres now.