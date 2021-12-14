Tue, December 14, 2021

20 students detained in Chaiyaphum for brawl over flirtatious message

Chaiyaphum police arrested 20 students on Monday evening for being involved in a clash outside the Chaiyaphum College of Agriculture and Technology in Muang district earlier in the day.

The students were tracked down from video clips captured by witnesses as well as CCTV footage after they fled when teachers came out to break them up.

“Students from another college parked their motorcycles outside the campus began fighting a group from the Chaiyaphum College,” a witness said, adding that some students had also pulled out knives.

One of the detainees reportedly pleaded guilty, saying the brawl was sparked by a flirtatious message posted on his girlfriend’s Facebook page by a student from the Chaiyaphum College of Agriculture and Technology.

They denied the brawl had been inspired by the recently released film “4 Kings”, which documents clashes between vocational students in the 1990s. The film is in theatres now.

 

Meanwhile, police officers persuaded both parties to forgive each other and charged them a fine before releasing them. Police are also taking legal action against those who hurt others with a knife.

