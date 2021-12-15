Cool to cold weather in upper Thailand, thundershowers in the South

Meanwhile, the moderate northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf and the South, causing waves in the Gulf to rise to over 2 meters high. All ships should proceed with caution. During December 15-18, the active low-pressure cell over the lower South China Sea and Borneo is expected move west to Malaysia and the lower South of Thailand and bring isolated heavy rains in the lower South. People in this area should beware of severe condition that may cause overflows and flash floods.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather; temperature lows of 14-17 degrees and highs of 28-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 4-12 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather; temperature lows of 14-19 degrees and highs of 28-31 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 8-14 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 19-21 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 19-23 degrees, highs of 31-32 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Cool weather in the morning with thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-26 degrees, highs of 29-31 degrees Celsius; waves 2 meters high and more than 2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in some areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 21-22 degrees, highs of 31-32 degrees Celsius.



Source: Thailand Meteorological Department