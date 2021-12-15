Wed, December 15, 2021

in-focus

Man nabbed after allegedly making a habit of stealing railway equipment

The Railway Police Division arrested a 51-year-old man, Manus (last name withheld), in Phrae on Tuesday for allegedly stealing rail track screws and plates.

Manus was charged with theft of official property after police seized stolen screws and plates worth THB50,000.

Previously, railway officials had found there was someone making off with the screws and plates regularly and they were forced to replace them time and again, fearing a train might derail.

Railway Police commander Pol Maj-General Amnat Traipoj ordered officers to investigate and find the suspect.

They received a report on Tuesday at 5.30pm from a railway inspector at Den Chai district in Phrae that someone could be stealing railway property.

The police swung into action and allegely found Manus with stolen property. They sent him to Den Chai Police Station.

 

Manus admitted to every charge, reportedly saying he stole the equipment many times and sold the items to junk shops. He said he used the money to buy amphetamine drugs.

Published : December 15, 2021

By : THE NATION

