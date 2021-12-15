Man nabbed after allegedly making a habit of stealing railway equipment

Previously, railway officials had found there was someone making off with the screws and plates regularly and they were forced to replace them time and again, fearing a train might derail.

Railway Police commander Pol Maj-General Amnat Traipoj ordered officers to investigate and find the suspect.

They received a report on Tuesday at 5.30pm from a railway inspector at Den Chai district in Phrae that someone could be stealing railway property.

The police swung into action and allegely found Manus with stolen property. They sent him to Den Chai Police Station.