Thailand named 5th best nation globally, 1st in Southeast Asia for Covid crisis management

The kingdom has been ranked 5th worldwide and 1st in Southeast Asia.
In the region, Thailand is the best country for quick disease detection and reports in:
• Laboratory systems strength and quality
• Laboratory supply chains
• Real-time surveillance and reporting
• Surveillance data accessibility and transparency
• Case-based investigation
• Epidemiology workforce
Source: Global Health Security Index
Published : December 15, 2021
By : THE NATION
