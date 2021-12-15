Wed, December 15, 2021

Thailand named 5th best nation globally, 1st in Southeast Asia for Covid crisis management

Thailand is among the world’s top 5 countries having the best management to deal with the Covid-19 crisis, according to the Global Health Security Index 2021.

The kingdom has been ranked 5th worldwide and 1st in Southeast Asia.

In the region, Thailand is the best country for quick disease detection and reports in:
• Laboratory systems strength and quality
• Laboratory supply chains
• Real-time surveillance and reporting
• Surveillance data accessibility and transparency
• Case-based investigation
• Epidemiology workforce

Source: Global Health Security Index

December 15, 2021

THE NATION

December 15, 2021

