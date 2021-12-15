Wed, December 15, 2021

in-focus

Thai agricultural sector will urge China to solve truck traffic woes through checkpoints

Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, as chairman of the Fruit Board, ordered relevant agencies to closely monitor the Covid-19 situation and discuss with China how to facilitate the transportation of Thai fruit through its checkpoints, Alongkorn Phonbutr, adviser to the minister, said on Wednesday.

There has been a recent report by the Department of Agriculture under the Consulate-General in Guangzhou that China has set up checkpoints to control and prevent the spread of Covid-19, which is affecting the smooth movement and management of imported and exported goods via trucks through the Youyuguan and Dongxing checkpoints in Guangxi Zhuang region.

It now takes longer for vehicles to pass through the checkpoints. As a result, the number of trucks entering and exiting the checkpoints has been reduced by more than 50 per cent.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Thailand has exported more than 2 million tonnes of fruit valued at THB148 billion to China from January this year. The top three fruit exported are durian, longan and young coconut, respectively.

Related News

Published : December 15, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

22 out of 118 trains to still enter Hua Lamphong station: SRT

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Police warn against fake Covid vaccination certificates

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Khao Kheow Open Zoo invites you to sleep in a tent, watch nocturnal animals

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Thailand named 5th best nation globally, 1st in Southeast Asia for Covid crisis management

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Latest News

22 out of 118 trains to still enter Hua Lamphong station: SRT

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Police warn against fake Covid vaccination certificates

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Thai agricultural sector will urge China to solve truck traffic woes through checkpoints

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Candidates gear up for Bangkok | The wrap up-weekly EP.18

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.