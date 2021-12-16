NCB gives Australian police drug samples to create international database

The handover consisted of 20 samples of crystal methamphetamine, or “ice”, each weighting 20 grams and 20 samples of amphetamine, making it a total of 400 pills. The drugs were seized from 2017 to 2019.

AFP senior officer Simon Lalic said Australia has a high-tech lab that can analyse the structure of chemical precursors.

Australian experts have also provided knowledge to their Thai counterparts on drug analysis, sources and types of precursors, manufacturing processes, and contamination in drug samples.

Wichai added that the NCB has also cooperated with China in exchanging drug samples. This cooperation will lead to faster drug arrests and classification. It will also be beneficial in finding the source of origin.