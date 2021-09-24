Chiang Rai rangers kill two, seize 195kg of ‘ice’ in gunfight

The street value of the confiscated drugs was estimated at 15 million baht.

Rangers learned on Thursday morning that a large amount of drugs was being transported, and arrived to find 15 men with bags. When the rangers presented themselves, the men began shooting.

The gunfight ended after 10 minutes, and rangers found two people from the other side dead.

Pha Muang Force commander Maj-General Narit Thavornwong instructed officials to investigate the incident and officials believe the corpses found were those of Wa ethnic people. Officials also found 15 bags made with sacking cloth. Each bag was filled with 13 packs of “ice” or crystal methamphetamine weighing one kilogram each.