Fri, September 24, 2021

in-focus

Chiang Rai rangers kill two, seize 195kg of ‘ice’ in gunfight

Two people were killed and 195 kilograms of “ice” was seized on Friday after a gunfight with 15 armed men in Chiang Rai’s Doi Charakhae area.

The street value of the confiscated drugs was estimated at 15 million baht.

Rangers learned on Thursday morning that a large amount of drugs was being transported, and arrived to find 15 men with bags. When the rangers presented themselves, the men began shooting.

The gunfight ended after 10 minutes, and rangers found two people from the other side dead.

Pha Muang Force commander Maj-General Narit Thavornwong instructed officials to investigate the incident and officials believe the corpses found were those of Wa ethnic people. Officials also found 15 bags made with sacking cloth. Each bag was filled with 13 packs of “ice” or crystal methamphetamine weighing one kilogram each.

Related News

Russian in custody after drugs bust on Koh Samui

Meth seized from parcel of monk supplies destined for Australia

Alleged drug dealer and teen arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat

 

Officials also found two bombs and a large number of bullet shells, which will be examined at Bandu provincial police station.

Narit has ordered border police to strictly intercept and suppress drug trafficking from neighbouring countries.

 

Chiang Rai rangers kill two, seize 195kg of ‘ice’ in gunfight Chiang Rai rangers kill two, seize 195kg of ‘ice’ in gunfight Chiang Rai rangers kill two, seize 195kg of ‘ice’ in gunfight Chiang Rai rangers kill two, seize 195kg of ‘ice’ in gunfight

Published : September 24, 2021

Related News

Petchabun villager stumbles across one of world’s rarest mushrooms

Published : Sep 24, 2021

New park opens in central Bangkok

Published : Sep 24, 2021

Registration opens for travel subsidies on 3 million Thai trips

Published : Sep 24, 2021

Police arrest schoolboy protester over vandalised traffic booth

Published : Sep 24, 2021

Latest News

Chiang Rai rangers kill two, seize 195kg of ‘ice’ in gunfight

Published : Sep 24, 2021

Petchabun villager stumbles across one of world’s rarest mushrooms

Published : Sep 24, 2021

New park opens in central Bangkok

Published : Sep 24, 2021

BTS Group Holdings is joining hands with its allies to strengthen businesses

Published : Sep 24, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.