Meth seized from parcel of monk supplies destined for Australia

The 1.335 kg of drugs were seized by the Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF) under the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).

ONCB Secretary-General Wichai Chaimongkhon explained that 490 grams of methamphetamine were found inside an orange pillow among monk supplies, while 845 grams were found among heat patches.

He said the AITF would send the confiscated parcels to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau for legal action.

"The ONCB also has sent information on the addressee to the Australian Federal Police," he said.