Friday, August 06, 2021

in-focus

Meth seized from parcel of monk supplies destined for Australia

More than 1.3 kilograms of "ice" or methamphetamine were found in two parcels to be sent to Australia at a cargo warehouse of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan province on Thursday.

The 1.335 kg of drugs were seized by the Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF) under the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).

ONCB Secretary-General Wichai Chaimongkhon explained that 490 grams of methamphetamine were found inside an orange pillow among monk supplies, while 845 grams were found among heat patches.

He said the AITF would send the confiscated parcels to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau for legal action.

"The ONCB also has sent information on the addressee to the Australian Federal Police," he said.

Meth seized from parcel of monk supplies destined for Australia

He added that the crackdown was in line with Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan's order on preventing drug trafficking, as it may affect the country's reputation.

"This move is also in line with Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin's order to strictly monitor drug trafficking via parcels to several countries, especially Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Korea," he added.

Published : August 06, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Hope for Chiang Mai elephants going hungry during pandemic

Published : August 06, 2021

Court orders Prayut to lift media ban immediately

Published : August 06, 2021

Google, PTT named top employers among new Thai graduates

Published : August 06, 2021

Thai authorities set up centre to look after children affected by Covid crisis

Published : August 06, 2021

Latest News

Hope for Chiang Mai elephants going hungry during pandemic

Published : August 06, 2021

Tips for SMEs to boost online food sales

Published : August 06, 2021

SET down as daily cases surge above 20,000 in Thailand

Published : August 06, 2021

Court orders Prayut to lift media ban immediately

Published : August 06, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.