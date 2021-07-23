Friday, July 23, 2021

in-focus

Alleged drug dealer and teen arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat

An alleged drug dealer and a teenager were arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Friday.

Sakrin Phitchalad, 34, was arrested from a house in Tha Sala district after police received complaints about drug trading in the area.

Police found the alleged drug dealer and two teenagers in a house but the teens managed to flee the scene. They managed to arrest one teenager in a durian field beside the house, but the other teenager escaped.

Alleged drug dealer and teen arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat It took the police about an hour to arrest the alleged drug dealer who escaped to the back of the house and hid himself inside a jar commonly seen in Thai horror films.

Police also found 44 tablets of amphetamine and two bags of methamphetamine inside a jar.

Sakrin and the teenager were sent to Tha Sala Police Station for questioning.

Published : July 23, 2021

By : The Nation

