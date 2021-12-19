Sun, December 19, 2021

Cool to cold weather and strong winds in upper Thailand, isolated heavy rains in the lower South

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Sunday (December 19) that another rather strong high-pressure system covers upper Thailand with cool to cold, strong winds, as well as a decrease in temperature by 2-4 °C in the North and by 1-3 °C in the rest regions.

On mountaintops of the North and the Northeast, cold to very cold is forecast. The minimum temperature of the North mountaintops is in range of 2-11 °C while the Northeast ranges by 5-13 °C. People should keep healthy due to the variable weather, and all transport take more caution in poor visibility.

In addition, the active low-pressure cell that covered Malaysia has moved into the Malaca Strait. Isolated heavy rains remains for the lower South of Thailand. People should beware of the severe condition that may cause overflows and flash floods.

The rather strong wind forces the waves in the upper Gulf 1-2 metres high, in the lower Gulf about 2 metres high, and in thundershowers more than 3 metres high. People along the Gulf shore should beware of inshore surges. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.

Typhoon “RAI” over the middle South China Sea has not affected Thailand.

The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:

North: Morning cool to cold; temperature lows of 12-16 degrees and highs of 26-30 degrees Celsius; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 2-11 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold with strong winds; temperature lows of 12-16 degrees and highs of 26-28 degrees Celsius; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 5-13 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool in the morning and strong winds; temperature lows of 17-19 degrees Celsius, highs of 29-31 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool in the morning and strong winds; temperature lows of 17-22 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius; waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.

South (east coast): Cool in the morning in the upper part, scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rains in the lower part; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 28-31 degrees Celsius.
Chumphon northward: Waves 1-2 metres.
Surat Thani southward: Waves about 2 metres high and above 3 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius.
Krabi northward: Waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.
Trang southward: Waves 1-2 metres high and about 2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool in the morning and strong winds; temperature lows of 19-21 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : December 19, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
