Cool to cold weather and strong winds in upper Thailand, isolated heavy rains in the lower South

The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:

North: Morning cool to cold; temperature lows of 12-16 degrees and highs of 26-30 degrees Celsius; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 2-11 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold with strong winds; temperature lows of 12-16 degrees and highs of 26-28 degrees Celsius; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 5-13 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool in the morning and strong winds; temperature lows of 17-19 degrees Celsius, highs of 29-31 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool in the morning and strong winds; temperature lows of 17-22 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius; waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.

South (east coast): Cool in the morning in the upper part, scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rains in the lower part; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 28-31 degrees Celsius.

Chumphon northward: Waves 1-2 metres.

Surat Thani southward: Waves about 2 metres high and above 3 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius.

Krabi northward: Waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.

Trang southward: Waves 1-2 metres high and about 2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool in the morning and strong winds; temperature lows of 19-21 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department