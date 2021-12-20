Mon, December 20, 2021

in-focus

5 to 11-year-olds can now get Pfizer jab

The Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty on children aged between five and 11.

FDA deputy secretary-general Paisarn Dunkum said the dosage will be reduced to 10 micrograms and the two doses will be given in an interval of 21 days. The 10mcg dose is about a third of the dosage administered to people above the age of 12, he said.

 

This is the first vaccine that the Thai FDA has approved for use on children in this age group.

Related News

Published : December 20, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Transport Co to add another 3,000 buses to its fleet to cover New Year exodus

Published : Dec 20, 2021

63 Omicron cases confirmed in Thailand, 20+ tests outstanding

Published : Dec 20, 2021

Prayut urges govt agencies to continue with ‘reshaping Thailand’ policies

Published : Dec 20, 2021

Look out! Theres a pole there

Published : Dec 20, 2021

Latest News

5 to 11-year-olds can now get Pfizer jab

Published : Dec 20, 2021

Transport Co to add another 3,000 buses to its fleet to cover New Year exodus

Published : Dec 20, 2021

63 Omicron cases confirmed in Thailand, 20+ tests outstanding

Published : Dec 20, 2021

Prayut urges govt agencies to continue with ‘reshaping Thailand’ policies

Published : Dec 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.