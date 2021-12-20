5 to 11-year-olds can now get Pfizer jab

FDA deputy secretary-general Paisarn Dunkum said the dosage will be reduced to 10 micrograms and the two doses will be given in an interval of 21 days. The 10mcg dose is about a third of the dosage administered to people above the age of 12, he said.
This is the first vaccine that the Thai FDA has approved for use on children in this age group.
Published : December 20, 2021
By : THE NATION
