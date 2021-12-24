Upper Thailand gets warmer by 1-3 °C, rains ease in the South

The southeasterly wind prevails over the lower Northeast and the East and brings isolated rains to the areas. People should take care of their health due to variable weather. All transports should take more caution due to poor visibility.
Meanwhile, the weak northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf and the South, causing less rains in the South. Waves in the Gulf are about a meter high and 1-2 meters high during thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.
The department also mentioned that during December 26-30, the rather strong high-pressure system from China will extend to cover upper Thailand and bring isolated thundershowers and a decrease in temperature by 2-5 °C in the Northeast, the North, the Central and the East.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool to cold weather with fog in the morning; temperature lows of 14-17 degrees and highs of 28-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 6-15 degrees Celsius.
Northeast: Cool to cold weather with fog in the morning and isolated rains in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 15-21 degrees and highs of 31-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-16 degrees Celsius.
Central: Cool weather with fog in the morning; temperature lows of 19-21 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.
East: Cool weather with fog in the morning and isolated rains in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 30-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1 meter offshore.
South (east coast): Cool weather in the morning with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather with fog in the morning; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.
Published : December 24, 2021
By : THE NATION
