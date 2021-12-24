Upper Thailand gets warmer by 1-3 °C, rains ease in the South

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather with fog in the morning; temperature lows of 14-17 degrees and highs of 28-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 6-15 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with fog in the morning and isolated rains in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 15-21 degrees and highs of 31-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-16 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather with fog in the morning; temperature lows of 19-21 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather with fog in the morning and isolated rains in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 30-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1 meter offshore.

South (east coast): Cool weather in the morning with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather with fog in the morning; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department