Seven establishments closed amid Covid-19 crisis

Here are seven establishments that have been closed:

Hard Rock Cafe Bangkok

Hard Rock Cafe Bangkok, a restaurant and clothing store in Siam Square shut its doors on March 31 and June 30, respectively, after they were opened in March 1991, due to the expiration of a 30-year lease contract.

However, the operator said people can buy clothes at Rock Shop at the first storey of Maneeya Centre Building. The operator also promised that Hard Rock Cafe will return soon.

Scala

Scala, a standalone cinema in Bangkok's Pathumwan district, shut its doors on July 5 last year after it was opened along with three cinemas namely Sala Chalerm Thai, Siam and Lido in 1968. These cinemas were operated by Apex Group.

However, Central Pattana (CPN) announced on November 1 this year that it won the bidding for Block A at Siam Square, including Scala cinema and 79 units of 3-4 storey commercial buildings, from Property Management of Chulalongkorn University.

Once the land is transferred next year, CPN said it will build a community mall in the area.