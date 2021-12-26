Seven establishments closed amid Covid-19 crisis

The Covid-19 pandemic had caused a severe impact on many sectors, including public health and the economy. Meanwhile, the pandemic is likely to prolong due to virus mutation.
Here are seven establishments that have been closed:
Hard Rock Cafe Bangkok
Hard Rock Cafe Bangkok, a restaurant and clothing store in Siam Square shut its doors on March 31 and June 30, respectively, after they were opened in March 1991, due to the expiration of a 30-year lease contract.
However, the operator said people can buy clothes at Rock Shop at the first storey of Maneeya Centre Building. The operator also promised that Hard Rock Cafe will return soon.
Scala
Scala, a standalone cinema in Bangkok's Pathumwan district, shut its doors on July 5 last year after it was opened along with three cinemas namely Sala Chalerm Thai, Siam and Lido in 1968. These cinemas were operated by Apex Group.
However, Central Pattana (CPN) announced on November 1 this year that it won the bidding for Block A at Siam Square, including Scala cinema and 79 units of 3-4 storey commercial buildings, from Property Management of Chulalongkorn University.
Once the land is transferred next year, CPN said it will build a community mall in the area.
Nang Loeng racecourse
Nang Loeng racecourse or Royal Turf Club of Thailand under the Royal Patronage in Bangkok's Nang Loeng area shut its doors on September 16, 2018, after it was opened on December 18, 1916.
The racecourse was demolished in March 2019 to be ready for the construction of King Rama IX Memorial Park. The construction is expected to be completed in 2024.
Sriracha Tiger Zoo
Sriracha Tiger Zoo in Chonburi's Sriracha district shut its doors on July 15 this year after it was opened on April 23, 1997, due to the Covid-19 crisis.
Despite the operator trying various ways to attract domestic and foreign tourists, such as running street food and free admission, The zoo faced a liquidity shortage due to the pandemic.
Siam Niramit
Similar to Sriracha Tiger Zoo, Siam Niramit theatre in Bangkok that featured Thai culture shows shut its doors on September 10 this year after it was opened on October 28, 2005, due to the Covid-19 crisis.
However, another Siam Niramit branch in Phuket is being temporarily closed.
Lhong 1919
Lhong 1919, a tourist attraction that featured various Chinese architectures, co-working spaces, restaurants and cafes shut its doors on December 1 this year after it was opened on November 2, 2017.
This tourist attraction, that was Huai Tung Long Port during the reign of King Rama IV, was transferred to Asset World Corporation to be developed as the world health tourism centre.
However, the Mazu shrine is still open to devotees to pay respect.
Dhara Dhevi Hotel Chiang Mai
Dhara Dhevi Hotel Chiang Mai, the 123-room five-star luxury hotel, was slated to go under the hammer on November 12, December 3 and 24, January 14, February 4 and 25 due to the pandemic.
The hotel had to shut temporarily in early 2020. It then filed for rehabilitation in June 2020. The Appeal Court dismissed this petition on November 18, forcing the hotel to announce bankruptcy.
Published : December 26, 2021
By : THE NATION
