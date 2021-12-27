Upper Thailand gets cooler by 1-3 °C with isolated thundershowers in some areas

A decrease in temperature by 1-3 °C is forecast in the Northeast, the East and the Central regions with isolated thundershowers in some areas. People in upper Thailand should take care of their health due to the variable weather. Farmers should prevent for crops damage.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather with fog in the morning and isolated thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 16-21 degrees and highs of 28-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 6-12 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 16-20 degrees and highs of 29-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 8-15 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather with fog in the morning; temperature lows of 20-21 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather with fog in the morning; temperature lows of 20-22 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1 meter offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1 meter offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department