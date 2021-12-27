Sat, January 22, 2022

Thailand recorded 2,437 Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths on Monday.

Ministry of Public Health reported on Monday (December 27) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 2,437 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 18 of whom have been found in prisons.

Death toll increased by 18, while 3,845 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.


 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,212,407 – 2,156,373 of whom have recovered, 34,436 are still in hospitals and 21,598 have died.

Separately, another 15,791 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 43,599 their second shot and 61,222 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 102,681,943.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 280.33 million on Monday, 250.36 million of whom have recovered, 24.56 million are active cases (88,436 in severe condition) and 5.41 million have died (up by 2,985).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 53.22 million, followed by India with 34.78 million, Brazil with 22.23 million, the UK with 11.89 million and Russia with 10.39 million.

Published : December 27, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

