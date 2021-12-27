Thailand recorded 2,437 Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths on Monday.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,212,407 – 2,156,373 of whom have recovered, 34,436 are still in hospitals and 21,598 have died.

Separately, another 15,791 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 43,599 their second shot and 61,222 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 102,681,943.